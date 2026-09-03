Rangers Get New Nathan Eovaldi Injury Update Amid IL Stint

The Texas Rangers have been without a key piece of their pitching rotation for nearly a month. Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 10 due to right elbow inflammation.

Eovaldi, 36, is eyeing a return to the starting mound at some point this season. He is taking the necessary steps to make this come true.

Eovaldi threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Thursday, wrote Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. The two-time All-Star did so “without restriction.”

“The next step will depend on how he feels Friday. Could be another bullpen or a live BP.”