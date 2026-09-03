Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi threw a 25-pitch bullpen session without restriction, wrote Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Eovaldi is eyeing a return to the mound.
The Texas Rangers have been without a key piece of their pitching rotation for nearly a month. Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 10 due to right elbow inflammation.
Eovaldi, 36, is eyeing a return to the starting mound at some point this season. He is taking the necessary steps to make this come true.
Eovaldi threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Thursday, wrote Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. The two-time All-Star did so “without restriction.”
“The next step will depend on how he feels Friday. Could be another bullpen or a live BP.”
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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The Texas Rangers received a new update on injured starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi ahead their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rangers Get New Nathan Eovaldi Injury Update Amid IL Stint