Rangers Predicted to Land Phillies Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The Texas Rangers‘ 2026 season came to a close on the final day of the regular season, with the team’s bid to make the playoffs falling short.

It was a tough season all around for the Rangers, with the team showing real inconsistency throughout the year. But Texas now heads into a crucial offseason that could determine a lot for this organization.

Texas has to find a way to add to the roster, and this team still has a lot of talent on it. But the Rangers’ front office will need to open the checkbooks again, giving the players a real chance to show what they can do on the field.

This will be a massive offseason for this team, and there should be multiple free agents who can change the direction of the organization. Texas will need to take some risks, but it could be more than worth it for them.

Rangers Linked to Phillies Star

One name that could be interesting for the Rangers is upcoming free agent Luis Arraez. Arraez split time between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants this season, showing a full bounce-back year all around.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report linked Arraez to the Rangers, and he could make a big difference for this club. Arraez could be one of the more sought-after players on the market after his strong 2026 season, but Texas has the ability to sign him.

“Whether the Rangers are in on Arraez will depend on whether managing partner Ray Davis authorizes president of baseball operations Chris Young to add payroll in the offseason. From a baseball perspective, the Rangers’ second basemen posted an OPS south of .700 this season. Clearly, Arraez would give them more offensively than they got in 2026,” Kelly wrote.

Arraez could take over at second base for the Rangers, giving this team another All-Star talent to work with. While the Rangers may want prospect Sebastian Walcott to take over at second base, he could also be sent to the outfield, opening the door for someone like Arraez.

This season, Arraez hit .310 with six home runs and 64 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .764, playing for the two teams. After a down 2025 season, Arraez was able to figure out how to get back to being himself at the plate.

Should Rangers Pursue the All-Star?

After missing the playoffs, the Rangers do need to find a way to get back into the dance. Going after someone like Arraez could be the answer, and his bat could help give this team a boost.

Since Arraez is a hitting machine, this could see the Rangers’ offense take off, giving them a better chance to win games. Putting him at the top of the order could allow for more grace from the other players, and he would fit in well.

Texas wants to get back to being a playoff team, and Arraez could be just what this team needs. But whether the front office wants to spend this winter remains the biggest question for this Rangers group entering the offseason.