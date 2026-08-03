Rangers Take Unexpected Trade Stance on Pair of All-Star Pitchers

The Texas Rangers, despite having a 55-57 record, are in the thick of the American League wild card race ahead of the trade deadline. The front office seemed to indicate its plan to operate as buyers when it acquired Chase Silseth and Logan O’Hoppe from the Los Angeles Angels last week, but that could be changing on the fly.

While Texas could still find its way into the playoffs, it isn’t exactly dead set on buying ahead of the deadline this year. In fact, according to a new batch of rumors, the Rangers have taken an unexpected stance on potential trades involving All-Star pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jacob Latz that could shake up the trade deadline for teams across the league.

Rangers Fielding Trade Offers for MacKenzie Gore and Jacob Latz

With so many teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot, particularly in the American League, that has led to more buyers popping up than sellers on the trade market. The Rangers are a fringe team that could wind up riding both sides of the fence, as they have players who could draw big returns if they are up for grabs.

Gore and Latz are two of the team’s most valuable assets, but after acquiring Silseth and O’Hoppe, it didn’t seem like they would be dealt. In his first year with Texas, Gore has struggled to follow up his All-Star campaign with the Washington Nationals in 2025, as he has posted a 6-9 record with a 4.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 23 starts. Latz, on the other hand, earned his first All-Star selection amid what has been a career year (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 21 SV, 51 K, 0.66 WHIP).

Considering how both guys are under team control beyond the 2026 campaign, that makes them even more valuable. The asking price is going to be high, but in a surprise twist, the Rangers could actually be open to trading Gore and Latz before the deadline if the right offer comes across their desk.

“Heard today the Rangers are willing to listen on MacKenzie Gore and Jacob Latz,” Jon Morosi reported in a post on X. “Price is high, because neither is a pending free agent, but the 5-game losing streak has nudged the Rangers into a buy-and-sell posture, as I mentioned earlier on MLB Network.”

Should Rangers Trade MacKenzie Gore, Jacob Latz?

There’s no shame in admitting that, while the Rangers are in contention for a playoff spot, they likely aren’t going to be winning the World Series this year. With that in mind, it makes sense for them to listen to trade offers on all of their players, as they could get an unexpectedly strong return for Gore or Latz as buyers become more desperate with the deadline creeping up.

Texas isn’t committing to trading or holding onto either of these guys, but this goes to show that the team’s trade deadline plans are fluid. It could sell Gore or Latz, or it could pivot and bring more pieces to town in an effort to aid their playoff push. The Rangers are keeping all of their options open, which could make them a popular trade partner as the day goes on.