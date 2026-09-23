10-Year Veteran Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays had their game with the Baltimore Orioles postponed.

Instead, the teams will play two games on Wednesday.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote: “The Blue Jays and Orioles each have an elimination number of 1. That means the loser of Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader will be eliminated from postseason contention. Both teams could be eliminated by the end of the night.”

10-Year Veteran Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

With less than one week left in the 2026 MLB season, it’s worth noting that a recently acquired Blue Jays pitcher will be a free agent this winter.

Jameson Taillon will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He has had three starts for the Blue Jays, going 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA (but is currently injured).

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list. Right elbow inflammation.”

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays have interest in bringing him back for the 2027 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

Looking At Taillon’s Career

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2018, Taillon went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts.

Taillon then spent two years with the New York Yankees (before the Cubs and Blue Jays).

He has gone 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 242 games (241 starts).

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a year where they reached the 2025 World Series.

However, they are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-80 record in 157 games.