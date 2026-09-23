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10-Year Veteran Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays had their game with the Baltimore Orioles postponed.

Instead, the teams will play two games on Wednesday.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote: “The Blue Jays and Orioles each have an elimination number of 1. That means the loser of Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader will be eliminated from postseason contention. Both teams could be eliminated by the end of the night.”

10-Year Veteran Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyJameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With less than one week left in the 2026 MLB season, it’s worth noting that a recently acquired Blue Jays pitcher will be a free agent this winter.

Jameson Taillon will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He has had three starts for the Blue Jays, going 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA (but is currently injured).

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list. Right elbow inflammation.”

GettyJameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays have interest in bringing him back for the 2027 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

Looking At Taillon’s Career

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2018, Taillon went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts.

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Taillon then spent two years with the New York Yankees (before the Cubs and Blue Jays).

He has gone 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 242 games (241 starts).

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts during an at bat in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Blue Jays are coming off a year where they reached the 2025 World Series.

However, they are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-80 record in 157 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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10-Year Veteran Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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