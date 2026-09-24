36-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the final two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Blue Jays lost both games by a score of 4-2.

They were also eliminated from making the 2026 postseason.

Brandon Wile of theScore wrote: “The AL will have a new champion as the Blue Jays are officially eliminated from postseason contention. An enormously disappointing season for Toronto on a number of levels – this isn’t just a blame injuries problem. It’s going to be a huge offseason for the organization.”

36-Year-Old Pitcher Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

With their season over on Sunday, it’s worth noting that Paul Sewald will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Sewald is in the middle of his first season with Toronto.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote (on August 12): “The #BlueJays have claimed RP Paul Sewald, as @SteveGilbertMLB first reported. He had a 3.18 ERA entering June 23, but gave up 17 ER in 14 appearances since. Was DFA’d on Monday. Veteran reliever with 110 career saves brought in to help a fatigued #BlueJays bullpen.”

He has been brilliant, going 0-0 with an 0.73 ERA in 15 games for the Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see if they bring him back, or if another team is able to sign the 36-year-old.

Looking At Sewald

Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He played the first four years of his career with the New York Mets.

Following New York, Sewald has spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers (and Blue Jays) over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

They have three more games against the Cincinnati Reds (in Toronto).