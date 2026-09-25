Toronto Blue Jays 3-Time All-Star Makes Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is catching heat for recent comments about his poor season after signing a $500 million extension last year.

“The contract I got was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I’m going to do. I understand why the fans believe it’s the other way around. Sometimes I think that way too, like, ‘Oh, they give me this money and I’m not doing enough.'”

Three-time Blue Jays All-Star Vernon Wells made a statement on Guerrero’s comments in a social media post.

Former Blue Jays Star Vernon Wells Makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

Getty BALTIMORE – JULY 18: Vernon Wells #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays tosses his bat after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on July 18, 2010 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

From Wells on X: I heard Vlad Jr comments. You do get paid for what you have done up to that point BUT with the exception that that will continue with some natural ups and downs. I didn’t take his comments to mean he doesn’t care and doesn’t want to be better than he was this year. I just don’t think he articulated it very well. I think he battled a lot this year including being banged up, the pressure of living up to the contract, which is nearly impossible but I think with this year behind him, he will learn and be better because of it.

Wells played for Toronto from 1999 through 2010. With the Blue Jays, Wells made three All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger Award.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday.

A big reason the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs following a World Series appearance the year before is the regression of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.