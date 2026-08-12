Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed 10-year MLB veteran right-handed reliever Paul Sewald off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

Gilbert wrote on X: “Hearing the @BlueJays have claimed Paul Sewald who was DFAed by the @Dbacks this week.”

Toronto Blue Jays Claim Paul Sewald From Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks designated Sewald for assignment on Monday after he posted a 6.23 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 39 innings this season.

The right-hander signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Arizona this past offseason.

While Sewald, 36, has had a rough year, some of his underlying metrics suggest he can turn things around.

The right-hander has a 32.5% chase rate and a 28.1% whiff rate. He’s done a good job limiting walks (5.5% walk rate) while collecting strikeouts at a high rate (27.0% strikeout rate).

Looking at Paul Sewald’s Career

The New York Mets selected Sewald in the 10th round (No. 320 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of San Diego.

Sewald made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2017. He posted a 5.50 ERA with 151 strikeouts over 147 1/3 innings over four seasons with New York.

Sewald elected free agency after the 2020 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners on Jan. 8, 2021.

In his first season with the Mariners, Sewald posted a 2.67 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 64 innings.

He recorded a 2.93 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings with Seattle before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the 2023 trade deadline.

Sewald pitched with the Diamondbacks through the 2024 season. He spent the 2025 season with the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers before returning to Arizona this past offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won six of their last 10 games. They have a 58-63 record.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 16 games. The club is just 2 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot.