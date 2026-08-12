Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran During Red Sox Series

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays Claim Paul Sewald From Diamondbacks
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Diamondbacks designated Sewald for assignment on Monday after he posted a 6.23 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 39 innings this season.
The right-hander signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Arizona this past offseason.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 29: Relief pitcher Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
While Sewald, 36, has had a rough year, some of his underlying metrics suggest he can turn things around.
The right-hander has a 32.5% chase rate and a 28.1% whiff rate. He’s done a good job limiting walks (5.5% walk rate) while collecting strikeouts at a high rate (27.0% strikeout rate).
Looking at Paul Sewald’s Career
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The New York Mets selected Sewald in the 10th round (No. 320 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of San Diego.
Sewald made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2017. He posted a 5.50 ERA with 151 strikeouts over 147 1/3 innings over four seasons with New York.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Sewald elected free agency after the 2020 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners on Jan. 8, 2021.
In his first season with the Mariners, Sewald posted a 2.67 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 64 innings.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
He recorded a 2.93 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings with Seattle before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the 2023 trade deadline.
Sewald pitched with the Diamondbacks through the 2024 season. He spent the 2025 season with the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers before returning to Arizona this past offseason.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays have won six of their last 10 games. They have a 58-63 record.
Toronto is in last place in the American League East, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 16 games. The club is just 2 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran During Red Sox Series