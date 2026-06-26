Toronto Blue Jays Recall MLB’s First Slovakian-Born Player

The Toronto Blue Jays are recalling left-handed pitcher Adam Macko.

In 12 appearances this season, including one start as an opener, the 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He has 12 strikeouts compared to two walks in 12 innings and a 1.08 WHIP.

He will be active for Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.

When Did Adam Macko Make His MLB Debut?

Macko will provide the Blue Jays with additional left-handed depth. He made his debut as MLB’s first Slovakian-born player on May 18 against the New York Yankees, throwing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in a 7-6 loss.

Macko reflected on that experience in a recent interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan.

“It’s not something a lot of people get to experience. I embraced it,” Macko said. “I really savored every moment of it, and just kind of stayed present and enjoyed the big leagues.

“Sometimes people will still come up and say, ‘What’s up big leaguer?’ I cannot believe that this is real life.”

Macko has been unscored upon in 11 of his first 12 appearances. Despite his strong performance, he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on June 9 to make room for starter Dylan Cease.

What is the Blue Jays’ Record?

The Blue Jays enter Friday on a three-game losing streak. At 39-42, they sit third place in the AL East, 9.5 games behind the Yankees.

Shane Bieber returned from the IL on Tuesday and allowed four runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings in a 9-7, 11-inning loss to the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays’ 4.13 ERA ranks eighth in the AL and 14th overall.

Macko, who was 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 17 relief appearances at Triple-A, will have an opportunity to prove he belongs as Toronto seeks pitching depth.

In 106 career appearances in the minors between 2019-26, Macko is 17-28 with a 4.53 ERA and 475 strikeouts in 377.1 innings.