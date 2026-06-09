Blue Jays’ Missing Slugger Moves Closer to Return

Addison Barger’s long road back to the Toronto Blue Jays just took another step forward.

While Toronto has spent much of the season patching together its roster amid a wave of injuries, manager John Schneider offered a positive update Monday on one of the club’s most important missing bats. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Schneider said Barger is continuing to ramp up his hitting work at the team’s complex in Dunedin and is “making progress” as he recovers from right elbow inflammation.

The update does not provide a firm timetable, but it does offer encouragement for a player who has already missed 27 consecutive games and has appeared in only nine contests all season.

Blue Jays Still Waiting for Barger’s Bat

The 2026 campaign has been frustrating for Barger almost from the start.

After battling an ankle injury earlier in the year, the 26-year-old returned only to land back on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow. The setbacks have limited him to just 28 plate appearances, where he has collected one hit while drawing five walks and striking out seven times.

Those numbers hardly tell the full story.

Toronto’s patience with Barger stems from what he showed a season ago. In his first full major league campaign, the left-handed hitter launched 21 home runs, drove in 74 runs, and established himself as one of the organization’s emerging power threats.

He also delivered on the biggest stage.

During Toronto’s postseason run, Barger slashed .367/.441/.583 and etched his name into baseball history by recording the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history.

That version of Barger is the player the Blue Jays desperately hope to get back before the second half.

Why His Return Could Be Important

Toronto’s offense has lacked consistent left-handed thump throughout stretches of the season. While players such as Nathan Lukes have helped fill temporary gaps, Barger offers a different dimension because of his power potential and defensive versatility.

The Blue Jays can deploy him at third base, in the corner outfield, or as a designated hitter when needed. That flexibility becomes increasingly valuable as Toronto navigates injuries and evaluates potential trade deadline needs.

For now, there are still hurdles remaining.

Barger has yet to face live pitching and will need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the major league roster. Schneider declined to offer specifics regarding the next steps, suggesting the organization is taking a cautious approach with the injury.

Still, the latest update points in the right direction.

If Barger continues progressing without setbacks, a rehab assignment later this month appears realistic. That could position him for a return sometime in late June or early July.

For a Blue Jays team fighting to stay relevant in the American League playoff picture, getting one of its most dangerous young power bats back could feel almost like a trade deadline acquisition arriving weeks early.