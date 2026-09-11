Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement Before Orioles Series

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays will be looking to bounce back against Baltimore. This is because they lost two out of their three games against the Athletics in their last series.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Orioles, they have made an announcement regarding Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Position Change for Alejandro Kirk

The Blue Jays have announced that Kirk will be back at catcher for them in their series opener against the Orioles.

Kirk moving back behind the plate comes after he was Toronto’s DH in their most recent game against the Athletics.

While Kirk is making a position change in the Blue Jays’ series opener against the Orioles, he will once again be their cleanup hitter.

Here is Toronto’s full lineup for their game against the Orioles, as reported by Underdog MLB:

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith LF

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

Taking a Look at Kirk

Kirk is entering this series on a major hot streak at the plate. The two-time All-Star has hits in each of his last five games and in nine out of his previous 10 games.

With this, Kirk has been seeing the ball well for the Blue Jays. Now, he will be aiming to keep this kind of hitting up as Toronto looks to move up the standings.

Kirk has nine home runs, 36 RBI, and a .276 batting average in 68 games this season with Toronto.