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Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single that scored a run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays will be looking to bounce back against Baltimore. This is because they lost two out of their three games against the Athletics in their last series.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Orioles, they have made an announcement regarding Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Position Change for Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays waves to fans after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have announced that Kirk will be back at catcher for them in their series opener against the Orioles.

Kirk moving back behind the plate comes after he was Toronto’s DH in their most recent game against the Athletics.

While Kirk is making a position change in the Blue Jays’ series opener against the Orioles, he will once again be their cleanup hitter.

Here is Toronto’s full lineup for their game against the Orioles, as reported by Underdog MLB:

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith LF

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

Taking a Look at Kirk

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-RBI double to score in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and George Springer #4 (both not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Kirk is entering this series on a major hot streak at the plate. The two-time All-Star has hits in each of his last five games and in nine out of his previous 10 games.

With this, Kirk has been seeing the ball well for the Blue Jays. Now, he will be aiming to keep this kind of hitting up as Toronto looks to move up the standings.

Kirk has nine home runs, 36 RBI, and a .276 batting average in 68 games this season with Toronto.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement Before Orioles Series

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