Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement Before Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays took their brooms out for the Seattle Mariners. Thanks to the work of Alejandro Kirk and Max Scherzer, the club walked away with another victory.

Before starting their series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Blue Jays own a 68-70 record. Additionally, they are 1.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot currently occupied by the Guardians.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement

In their final game against the Mariners, Kirk played a big part. While Scherzer took most of the spotlight given his strikeout milestone, Kirk’s two-run home run helped seal the deal for the Blue Jays.

Following the victory, the Blue Jays took to social media to share details of Kirk’s current hot streak.

“Captain Kirk is hitting .341 with 5 homers, 20 RBIs, and a .946 OPS in August,” the club announced on Sunday night.

Kirk is a 27-year-old catcher for the Blue Jays. Over the last month, he has been one of the hottest and most clutch hitters on the team.

Looking at Alejandro Kirk

Kirk is the Blue Jays’ every-day catcher.

He has played 61 games this year. In those games, Kirk has 58 hits, six doubles, 32 RBIs, one stolen base, and eight home runs. Additionally, he has a .278 batting average along with a .353 on-base percentage.

Kirk recorded a career-high 15 home runs in 2025. It might not be a stretch to say that he likely won’t surpass that mark this year. However, if he keeps hitting like this, I wouldn’t bet against him.

John Schneider on the Recent Toronto Blue Jays Performance

Toronto’s manager John Schneider revealed the team’s mentality over the last few weeks and how that has contributed to the success of players like Kirk.

“We’ve been saying we’re playing post-season games the last three weeks,” Schneider said via Sportsnet. “It’s kind of right there in front of us, so you got to enjoy the off day and rest up and be ready to just keep your foot on the gas.”

Their next series against the Guardians has extra importance, given their placement as the final American League Wild Card position holder.

However, when a team like the Blue Jays is fighting for their playoff lives, every game is a big game. The Blue Jays get an off day on Monday, August 31st, but then it’s back to business on Tuesday.

And you can bet that Kirk will be ready to put his stamp on the game and the series.