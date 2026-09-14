Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk Change Before Tigers Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won 8-1 on Sunday over the Baltimore Orioles.

Alejandro Kirk did not appear in Sunday’s win.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Alejandro Kirk Change Before Tigers Series

Ahead of the series opener on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 9/14 B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS J. Smith LF E. Clement 2B J. Soriano SP”

After being given a rest day on Sunday, Alejandro Kirk is back in the starting lineup and handling catching duties.

Kirk last played on Saturday, where he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in during a Blue Jays 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, Kirk is batting .276 with 68 hits, 10 home runs, seven doubles, 22 runs, 39 RBIs and one stolen base in 70 games.

Blue Jays Right Now

After winning the final two games of the series against the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 75-75 on the season. Toronto has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. They are currently one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Right-hander José Soriano will make his eighth start of the season for the Blue Jays. Soriano enters Monday’s game with a 12-7 record and a 3.48 ERA in 163 innings for the Los Angeles Angels and Blue Jays this season. Soriano has registered three consecutive quality starts.

Tigers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. However, at 70-79 they are 5.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Right-hander Troy Melton is scheduled to start for Detroit on Monday. Melton enters with an 8-4 record and a 2.42 ERA in 108 innings and 18 starts.