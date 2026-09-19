Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk News Before Rangers Game

On Saturday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost 7-1 on Friday.

Alejandro Kirk went 1-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday’s loss.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 9/19 B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw LF J. Soriano SP”

For Friday’s game, Alejandro Kirk has been moved up in the lineup as he will serve as the team’s No. 3 hitter in the second game of the series. Kirk had not hit out of that spot in any of his last 12 appearances. During that stretch, he has primarily served as Toronto’s cleanup hitter.

Kirk has had success out of the No. 3 spot this season, as he’s batting .364 in 74 plate appearances this year.

Overall, the All-Star catcher is batting .279 with 72 hits, seven doubles, 10 home runs, 23 runs, 41 RBIs and one stolen base in 73 games.

Blue Jays Right Now

After dropping three out of their last four games, the Toronto Blue are now two games behind the Chicago White Sox in the race for the third Wild Card spot in the American League. Toronto has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander José Soriano is set to make his ninth start of the season for Toronto. Since joining the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Soriano has posted a 3-1 record with a 4.27 ERA in 46.1 innings.

Texas Rangers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rangers 9/19 E. Duran SS C. Seager DH J. Jung 3B B. Nimmo RF W. Langford LF J. Burger 1B N. Lopez 2B D. Jansen C E. Carter CF C. Quantrill SP”

At 77-77 the Texas Rangers are tied with the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League West. Additionally, the Rangers are one game behind the Chicago White Sox for the third Wild Card berth.