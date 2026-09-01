Toronto Blue Jays Announce Alejandro Kirk News Before Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays start their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners, Toronto will be looking to stay hot against the Guardians from here.

Although the Blue Jays are on a winning streak, they are making some changes to their batting order against the Guardians. This includes with Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Alejandro Kirk News

Kirk will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order on Tuesday, as he will be hitting second. This comes after he was Toronto’s third hitter in their most recent game.

With Kirk switching to the second spot in Toronto’s batting order, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be hitting third. With this, Kirk and Guerrero are simply swapping spots.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

B. Bateman CF

A. Kirk C

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

M. Straw LF

Blue Jays’ Kirk Is Entering Guardians Matchup on a Hot Streak

Kirk will be looking to stay hot in Toronto’s upcoming game against Cleveland. The seven-year veteran catcher is entering the game on a three-game hitting streak and will now be looking to extend it to four games from here. This included him going 2-for-4 in Toronto’s most recent game against the Mariners, where he had one home run and two RBI.

With the Blue Jays looking to climb up the standings, it would be clutch if Kirk can put together another strong performance for them against Cleveland.

Kirk’s 2026 Season With the Blue Jays So Far

In 61 games this season with Toronto, he has posted eight home runs, 32 RBI, and a .278 batting average. This is after he posted 15 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .282 batting average with Toronto during the 2025 season as an All-Star.

Overall, Kirk has once again been a key part of Toronto’s lineup when healthy. Now, he will be aiming to have a strong game against the Guardians for Toronto from here.