Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk’s Personal Decision Turns Heads Amid Offseason

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finished the 2026 season with a strong performance at the plate.

He batted .278 with a .351 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging percentage in 79 games, but the Toronto Blue Jays offense slumped. It was an early offseason for the 27-year-old.

He started it with a much-needed family vacation. Kirk recently reposted photos of a Disney World trip with his wife Sofia and Emilia on his Instagram story. Now, more news has surfaced about the catcher.

Alejandro Kirk’s Personal Decision Turns Heads

Kirk watched Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in person at Tropicana Field on Monday, Oct. 19.

Kirk came to cheer on Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda, his childhood friend.

They both grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. They played on the same youth teams for 12 years. Kirk’s father managed their Little League team.

The Blue Jays man reached the majors first, debuting with Toronto in 2020. Aranda debuted with Tampa Bay in 2022. Both made the American League All-Star team in 2025.

Aranda supported Kirk during the 2025 World Series, when Toronto lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Kirk’s decision impressed fans.

“Kirk is not just a pretty damn good player, he’s a solid human being. It’s got to be pretty awesome to have friends like that,” a fan wrote.

“Love this for both of them!” another commented.

“Kirky is a solid dude,” one said.

“Didn’t Aranda come support Kirk last year? Friendship goals,” a fan recalled.

Alejandro Kirk’s Personal Message to Jonathan Aranda

Aranda reached out to Kirk before the postseason for advice, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Oct. 18. Kirk’s main suggestion, Aranda said through interpreter Kevin Vera, was to “just have fun and be yourself.”

Aranda spoke with Davidi ahead of Game 5. He said the advice helped him settle down and enjoy October baseball.

Aranda had opened the series 0-for-10 through three games. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs in Game 4. The Rays won that game 7-3.