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Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk News Before Royals Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays play the final game of their series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. They will be going for the sweep in this one.

Toronto is making some notable changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Royals. This includes a notable change with catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Alejandro Kirk News

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 19: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches a fly ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of the baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have revealed their batting order for their Sunday game against the Royals and have confirmed that Kirk will not be in the lineup for them in this matchup.

Kirk not starting comes after he was Toronto’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game against the Royals. Now, with Kirk not starting for the Blue Jays on Sunday, Brandon Valenzuela will be replacing him behind the plate.

Here is Toronto’s complete lineup for their matchup against the Royals.

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

J. Sánchez LF

K. Okamoto 3B

S. Keys 1B

J. Smith 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

Taking a Look at Kirk’s 2026 Season So Far With the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kirk has appeared in just 65 games this season with the Blue Jays, where he has recorded eight home runs, 34 RBI, and a .272 batting average. Overall, he has been effective when healthy for Toronto this season.

Kirk has also been on a hot streak lately, as he has hits in six out of his last seven games. Due to this, once he returns to Toronto’s lineup following his rest day, he will be looking to stay hot at the plate

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk News Before Royals Finale

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