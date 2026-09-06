Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk News Before Royals Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays play the final game of their series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. They will be going for the sweep in this one.

Toronto is making some notable changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Royals. This includes a notable change with catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Alejandro Kirk News

The Blue Jays have revealed their batting order for their Sunday game against the Royals and have confirmed that Kirk will not be in the lineup for them in this matchup.

Kirk not starting comes after he was Toronto’s cleanup hitter in their most recent game against the Royals. Now, with Kirk not starting for the Blue Jays on Sunday, Brandon Valenzuela will be replacing him behind the plate.

Here is Toronto’s complete lineup for their matchup against the Royals.

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

J. Sánchez LF

K. Okamoto 3B

S. Keys 1B

J. Smith 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

Taking a Look at Kirk’s 2026 Season So Far With the Blue Jays

Kirk has appeared in just 65 games this season with the Blue Jays, where he has recorded eight home runs, 34 RBI, and a .272 batting average. Overall, he has been effective when healthy for Toronto this season.

Kirk has also been on a hot streak lately, as he has hits in six out of his last seven games. Due to this, once he returns to Toronto’s lineup following his rest day, he will be looking to stay hot at the plate