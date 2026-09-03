MLB Makes Announcement on Blue Jays Catcher Alejandro Kirk During Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to end their pivotal three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Toronto entered the series 1.5 games behind Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot, as the Blue Jays were coming off a series sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

Before the Guardians series finale, the Blue Jays and MLB made an announcement about Alejandro Kirk.

MLB & Blue Jays Make Alejandro Kirk Announcement

Before the Blue Jays play their series finale against the Guardians, MLB and Toronto made an announcement about Kirk.

MLB announced the Team of the Month for August, and Kirk was named the best catcher in baseball for August.

After MLB’s post, the Blue Jays also congratulated Kirk on the accomplishment.

“Congratulations to Captain Kirk on being named to MLB’s Team of the Month for August!,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Kirk hit .341 with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs in 25 games in August as he was the Blue Jays’ best hitter. He had an OBP of .412 and an OPS of .946.

Kirk’s stellar month led to him being named to the Team of the Month for August. He has also helped Toronto’s offense find its groove and get back into playoff contention.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a pivotal series against the Guardians.

Toronto is chasing Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot. In Wednesday’s 11-0 win, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run, which the Blue Jays hope will spark a turnaround.

“Everyone has been behind him,” manager John Schneider said postgame. “You guys know I have been behind him the entire year and will continue to be. That was a bit of a deep breath for him and a deep breath for everyone. Hopefully he can stay right there.”

The Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot and will use last year’s success as a blueprint to get into the postseason.

“The mentality, going back to that Seattle series [in the ALCS] when we were coming home down 3-2,” Schneider said. “We just had to win tomorrow. We had to win the next day and figure it out. That’s the mentality right now.”

Toronto is 69-71 entering the Guardians series finale. They will begin a three-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.