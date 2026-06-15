Six Toronto Blue Jays in Line to be Named All-Stars In 2026

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays caught lightning in a bottle, as they rode the magic all the way to the World Series, falling just short in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While they lost some pieces in the off-season, they also made some major additions in the likes of Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers and Kazuma Okamoto, but unfortunately, that’s where the positives end. Through the first 72 games this season, the Blue Jays are sitting at 34-38 as a result of a brutal injury count, with the team yet to play a single game with a roster that’s 100% healthy top to bottom.

Right now, they sit in third place in the American League East, but with a roster loaded full of talent, there’s still optimism across the entire country of Canada that this team can turn things around.

Toronto Blue Jays Dominate the American League All-Star Ballot

Despite the teams overall struggles, there have been some very good performers, and with an entire country behind them, that is clearly reflected in the American League All-Star voting ballot. On Monday, the first update was released ahead of the event on July 14th, and it’s safe to say that there are plenty of Blue Jays that will be in contention to feature on the AL roster.

With the first ballots coming in, it has been revealed that no less than six Blue Jays rank in the top-two at their position in the American League, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement coming in at the top of the first and second base voting respectively.

Do the Blue Jays deserve to have six All-Stars?

On top of those two, Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Giménez, Kazuma Okamoto and George Springer all came in second at their respective positions, and in the case of Clement, he has well more than double the votes of the player behind him. Across social media, this has raised questions about the advantage that the Blue Jays have in All-Star voting given that they’re the lone team in an entire country, with fans having the right to question how deserving the Blue Jays are.

In Clement’s case, he’s more than earned it, as he is top-10 in all of baseball in both hits and average, posting 7 home runs and 28 RBI while playing great defense, but beyond that, it’s easy to see why opposing fans would be frustrated. All of the players involved have been solid this season, with Okamoto especially showing out in his rookie campaign, but with the likes of Guerrero over Nick Kurtz and especially Alejandro Kirk over Adley Rutschman, fans have begun to realize that perhaps All-Star fan voting plays too big a role in how the rosters are picked.

Regardless of whether the Blue Jays turn things around, heading into the All-Star break, they just haven’t had six of the best players in the AL on their team in 2026 thus far (not including pitchers), but as of right now, it appears they’ll be sending more than a few players to the All-Star Game.