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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Struggling With New MLB Team

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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 29: Marcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 29, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Blue Jays won by a score of 9-2.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Struggling

GettyMarcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets fields the ball in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is struggling with his current MLB team.

Marcus Semien is in the middle of his first year playing for the New York Mets.

He is batting just .216 with 14 home runs and 98 strikeouts in 121 games this year.

On Friday, Semien had no hits and one strikeout (the Mets beat the Giants 10-6).

Looking At Semien’s Career

GettyMarcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays talks to reporters during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day outside of Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Semien was picked in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Semien had his longest stint with the Athletics (six years).

GettyMarcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a second inning RBI single against the National League during the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

In 2021, Semien made his first career All-Star Game during his one year with the Blue Jays.

He hit 45 home runs with 102 RBIs.

GettyMarcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 29, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Before getting traded to the Mets, Semien had spent the last four seasons with the Texas Rangers.

He made two more All-Star Games (and won the 2023 World Series title).

At nearly 36, Semien is far from the player he once was with the Blue Jays.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyNathan Lukes of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down season after making the 2025 World Series.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 71-71 record in 142 games.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 1.0 game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Struggling With New MLB Team

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