Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Struggling With New MLB Team

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Blue Jays won by a score of 9-2.

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Struggling

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is struggling with his current MLB team.

Marcus Semien is in the middle of his first year playing for the New York Mets.

He is batting just .216 with 14 home runs and 98 strikeouts in 121 games this year.

On Friday, Semien had no hits and one strikeout (the Mets beat the Giants 10-6).

Looking At Semien’s Career

Semien was picked in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following Chicago, Semien had his longest stint with the Athletics (six years).

In 2021, Semien made his first career All-Star Game during his one year with the Blue Jays.

He hit 45 home runs with 102 RBIs.

Before getting traded to the Mets, Semien had spent the last four seasons with the Texas Rangers.

He made two more All-Star Games (and won the 2023 World Series title).

At nearly 36, Semien is far from the player he once was with the Blue Jays.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down season after making the 2025 World Series.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 71-71 record in 142 games.

Right now, the Blue Jays are 1.0 game out of the final Wild Card spot.