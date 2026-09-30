Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News During MLB Playoffs

Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team is not in the MLB playoffs. The postseason began with the Wild Card round on Tuesday.

Even though Toronto isn’t in the postseason, there is still plenty of news involving the team.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins spoke at a press conference on Wednesday.

During the press conference, Atkins revealed news involving Anthony Santander, who missed the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Ross Atkins Announces Anthony Santander News During MLB Playoffs

Santander is still in Dunedin, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon. Toronto wants him to play outfield next year.

Bannon wrote on X: Some notes from Ross Atkins talking with writers after presser: – Santander still in Dunedin, Jays want him to prepare for OF play – Clement ‘will have to earn’ 2B job. ‘But he always has’ – Spencer Miles capable of SP or RP, but ‘difficult decision’ Jays/he must make ASAP

Looking at Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.

Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation.

He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI.

In his final year with the Orioles, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.