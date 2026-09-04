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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Royals Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 27: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays pops out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding Anthony Santander, who has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Royals Game

American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Before Friday’s game, Schneider told multiple reporters that Santander faced live pitching on Friday. He will face more live pitching early next week. If that goes well, he will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment.

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X:

Anthony Santander (shoulder) faced live pitching on Friday; he took five AB’s vs. mix of lefties & righties

Santander will face live pitching again on Monday. If that goes well, he could begin a triple-A rehab assignment mid next week

Santander is building up as an outfielder

Looking at Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander

San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – MAY 20: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs on a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 07, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto trails Cleveland by just one game for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Royals Series

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