Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding Anthony Santander, who has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Royals Game

Before Friday’s game, Schneider told multiple reporters that Santander faced live pitching on Friday. He will face more live pitching early next week. If that goes well, he will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment.

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X:

Anthony Santander (shoulder) faced live pitching on Friday; he took five AB’s vs. mix of lefties & righties

Santander will face live pitching again on Monday. If that goes well, he could begin a triple-A rehab assignment mid next week

Santander is building up as an outfielder

Looking at Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.

Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto trails Cleveland by just one game for the final American League Wild Card spot.