Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Royals Series

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 27: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays pops out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding Anthony Santander, who has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Royals Game
Before Friday’s game, Schneider told multiple reporters that Santander faced live pitching on Friday. He will face more live pitching early next week. If that goes well, he will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment.
Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.
It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.
Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.
Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.
Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.
During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Toronto trails Cleveland by just one game for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced news regarding Anthony Santander ahead of this weekend's series against the Royals.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Royals Series