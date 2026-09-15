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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Rough Anthony Santander News Before Tigers Game

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 27: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays pops out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Tigers won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday. The second game is scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced news regarding Anthony Santander, who recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Amid Tigers Series

American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

According to multiple reporters, Santander won’t play for Buffalo tonight because he is dealing with lower back discomfort.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X:

Anthony Santander has some lower back discomfort and is day to day. Won’t play for Buffalo tonight.

He couldn’t really afford a setback if he was going to get back to the #BlueJays this year, but we’ll see

Santander has been out all season after undergoing surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Since beginning a rehab assignment on Sept. 9, Santander has gone 1-for-7 with a strikeout across two games for Triple-A Buffalo.

Looking at Anthony Santander

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs on a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 07, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.

American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Three
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 15: Anthony Santander #25 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Guerrero Jr. hit a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays waves to the crowd after being celebrated by the Baltimore Orioles after the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Rough Anthony Santander News Before Tigers Game

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