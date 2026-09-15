Toronto Blue Jays Announce Rough Anthony Santander News Before Tigers Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Tigers won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday. The second game is scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced news regarding Anthony Santander, who recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Amid Tigers Series

According to multiple reporters, Santander won’t play for Buffalo tonight because he is dealing with lower back discomfort.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X:

Anthony Santander has some lower back discomfort and is day to day. Won’t play for Buffalo tonight.

He couldn’t really afford a setback if he was going to get back to the #BlueJays this year, but we’ll see

Santander has been out all season after undergoing surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Since beginning a rehab assignment on Sept. 9, Santander has gone 1-for-7 with a strikeout across two games for Triple-A Buffalo.

Looking at Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto.

Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.