Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on injured designated hitter Anthony Santander.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Yankees Series

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Anthony Santander is hitting off a tee in Florida, “making progress” manager John Schneider said.”

Santander hasn’t appeared in a game since the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners last year.

The Blue Jays placed Santander on the injured list on March 25 with a left shoulder labral tear. He underwent surgery for the injury in February.

Looking at Blue Jays DH Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with Toronto in the 2024-25 offseason.

Toronto placed Santander on the IL on May 30, 2025, with a shoulder injury after he hit just .179/.273/.304 to start the season.

The Blue Jays activated Santander in September. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to play past the ALCS due to back tightness and inflammation.

Santander began his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. He played with Baltimore through the 2024 season.

In his MLB career, Santander has slashed .241/.305/.458 with 161 home runs and 453 RBI over 800 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto has won six of its last 10 games.

Despite selling at the trade deadline, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race.

Toronto is just two games back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 59-64 record.

As for the division standings, the Blue Jays are 16 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.