Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Yankees Series

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.
Ahead of Friday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on injured designated hitter Anthony Santander.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Yankees Series
GettyTORONTO, ON – MAY 20: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Santander hasn’t appeared in a game since the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners last year.
The Blue Jays placed Santander on the injured list on March 25 with a left shoulder labral tear. He underwent surgery for the injury in February.
Looking at Blue Jays DH Anthony Santander
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-RBI single against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with Toronto in the 2024-25 offseason.
Toronto placed Santander on the IL on May 30, 2025, with a shoulder injury after he hit just .179/.273/.304 to start the season.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays on a fly out against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 07, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Santander began his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. He played with Baltimore through the 2024 season.
In his MLB career, Santander has slashed .241/.305/.458 with 161 home runs and 453 RBI over 800 games.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays dives toward home plate to score a run on a single by Kazuma Okamoto #7 in the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Toronto has won six of its last 10 games.
Despite selling at the trade deadline, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race.
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Toronto is just two games back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 59-64 record.
As for the division standings, the Blue Jays are 16 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Yankees Series