Toronto Blue Jays Announce Bad News on Shane Bieber During Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays were handed some bad news about starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who’s trying to return from injury.

Toronto is in the midst of a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays suffered a frustrating 6-5 loss to the Tigers in the series opener on Monday.

Toronto is 75-76 and remains 1 game back of the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Bad Shane Bieber News

Before the Blue Jays’ second game of a three-game series against the Tigers, Toronto got some bad injury news on Bieber.

Bieber is trying to return for the final few games of the season and potentially the playoffs. Yet, he was supposed to throw a side session on Tuesday, but that has now been pushed back as he will remain on flat ground.

“Shane Bieber’s side has been pushed back a day. He will throw on flat ground today and off the mound tomorrow per Schneider,” Hazel Mae wrote on X.

Why Bieber’s side session was pushed back a day is unclear, but it’s not great news. With less than two weeks left in the season, every day matters for Bieber to be able to return this season.

Bieber was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 21, 2026 due to right teres major inflammation. It came after one of the best starts of his season, as he went over 100 pitches.

The right-hander has dealt with injuries this season, as Bieber is 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts. He’s a pending free agent after he surprisingly opted into his $16 million deal for the 2026 MLB season.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays suffered a loss to the Tigers in the series opener on Monday.

Toronto led 2-0 going into the seventh inning and led 5-4 going into the eighth, but the back end of the bullpen faltered. It was a frustrating loss, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said he has confidence they will close out the next game.

“When you bring in Louis, I think everyone expects it to be perfect,” Schneider said. “He got the big strikeout of [Dillon] Dingler, then a flare hit [in the eighth]. … They’ve all been really good,” he said. “We’ve relied on them really, really heavily. They’re a huge reason why we are where we are. And they’re going to continue to be (relied upon) down the stretch.”

Toronto will need to get hot to get into a playoff spot as the Blue Jays are 1 game back of the final Wild Card spot.