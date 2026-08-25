Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Shane Bieber News Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Royals, the Blue Jays announced brutal news regarding right-handed starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Toronto Blue Jays Place RHP Shane Bieber on IL Before Royals Series

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

RHP Shane Bieber (right teres major inflammation) placed on 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21

It’s a brutal blow to the Blue Jays as the team is in the thick of the postseason race with just 30 games left in the regular season. The Blue Jays are currently two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Bieber is coming off two strong starts against top AL teams; he allowed just one run over six innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 14.

Then, the right-hander hurled seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Thursday.

Overall, Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings across 11 outings this year.

Bieber, 31, began the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays reinstated him on June 23.

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Bieber in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.

Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018. He played with the Guardians through the 2024 season.

The Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays for right-hander Khal Stephen at the 2025 trade deadline.

During his time with Cleveland, Bieber won a Cy Young award, Gold Glove award and a Triple Crown title. He made two All-Star teams with the Guardians.

Bieber was injured when acquired by Toronto. The Blue Jays activated him in late Aug. of last season. He posted a 3.57 ERA over 40 1/3 innings in the regular season. The right-hander recorded a 3.86 ERA over 18 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

After the 2025 season, Bieber exercised his $16 million player option. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.