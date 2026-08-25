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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Shane Bieber News Before Royals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Royals, the Blue Jays announced brutal news regarding right-handed starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Toronto Blue Jays Place RHP Shane Bieber on IL Before Royals Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
  • RHP Shane Bieber (right teres major inflammation) placed on 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21

It’s a brutal blow to the Blue Jays as the team is in the thick of the postseason race with just 30 games left in the regular season. The Blue Jays are currently two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Bieber is coming off two strong starts against top AL teams; he allowed just one run over six innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 14.

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 28: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on June 28, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Then, the right-hander hurled seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Thursday.

Overall, Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings across 11 outings this year.

Bieber, 31, began the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays reinstated him on June 23.

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Bieber in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.

Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018. He played with the Guardians through the 2024 season.

The Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays for right-hander Khal Stephen at the 2025 trade deadline.

2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 09: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League pitches against the National League during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

During his time with Cleveland, Bieber won a Cy Young award, Gold Glove award and a Triple Crown title. He made two All-Star teams with the Guardians.

Bieber was injured when acquired by Toronto. The Blue Jays activated him in late Aug. of last season. He posted a 3.57 ERA over 40 1/3 innings in the regular season. The right-hander recorded a 3.86 ERA over 18 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

After the 2025 season, Bieber exercised his $16 million player option. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brutal Shane Bieber News Before Royals Series

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