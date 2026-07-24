Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Toronto Blue Jays have managed to slip into the worst position in the American League East.Their dreadful 47-56 overall record aside, they’ve now been hit with heartbreaking news regarding Addison Barger.As reported by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (via X), Barger’s 2026 campaign is officially over. He will undergo elbow surgery. Mitch Bannon @MitchBannon […]
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Devastating Addison Barger News