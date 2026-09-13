Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change Before Orioles Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Toronto is coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday to even up the series after a 7-4 loss on Friday. With the win on Saturday, the Blue Jays are 73-74 and 1 game back of the final Wild Card spot.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:37 p.m. ET.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

The Blue Jays held Ernie Clement out of the lineup on Saturday, but he did come into the game as a pinch hitter, as he recorded a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

After being out of the lineup on Saturday, the Blue Jays shuffled their lineup, and Clement is back in and soaring up the order.

Toronto’s lineup on Sunday is as follows:

B. Bateman RF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

C. McAdoo LF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw CF

When Clement was in the lineup on Friday, he hit ninth because he’s been struggling at the plate. Yet, the fan favorite is now hitting sixth on Sunday and playing second base, as the hope is that he can get back on track.

Clement is hitting .273 with 9 home runs and 47 RBIs this season. Yet, in his last 15 games, he’s hitting .184 with 4 RBIs as he’s struggled as of late.

Clement was the starting second baseman for the American League in the All-Star Game.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays enter play on Sunday 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto is trying to chase down the Guardians for the final spot, and the Blue Jays have plenty of urgency now.

“[Urgency] has been high for a couple of months,” manager John Schneider said. “I think it’s going to be like that all the way to the end. Every game matters and there are still important games that are going to be played all the way down the stretch. The urgency level has been high for a while, as has stress, as has everything.”

Toronto will begin a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers after its series against the Orioles.