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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Series Finale

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 23: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 23, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Canada.

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first three games.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Thursday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/23 Y. Piñango RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B E. Clement SS G. Springer DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B D. Schneider LF L. Urías 2B M. Straw CF S. Bieber SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Thursday.

The six-time MLB All-Star is batting .256 with 92 hits, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 97 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

Last year, Guerrero Jr. helped lead the Blue Jays to the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BargerMVP_SZN: “Not even that bad of a lineup tbh”

@AngrySchneider_: “Yeah…I’m not watching this lineup today. Best of luck.”

@miskooannugkwe: “Varsho benched 👀”

@JHughes681: “Surprised Springer and Kirk are playing. Not sure what happened to Lukes. SO glad Varsho is not playing. We might actually be able to score more than 2 runs today!”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused with water after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 46-56 record in 102 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-30 in 55 games at home).

Following the Rays, the Blue Jays will start their next series on Friday when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Rays Series Finale

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