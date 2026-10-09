Toronto Blue Jays Announce Heartbreaking News

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced heartbreaking news.

Larry Millson passed away at the age of 83.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Larry Millson, one of Canada’s most respected baseball writers. For more than 30 years as a Blue Jays beat writer, Larry chronicled many of the most memorable moments in franchise history with insight, professionalism, and an enduring passion for the game. Even after stepping away from full-time beat coverage, Larry remained a familiar and welcome presence in the Rogers Centre press box, continuing to share his love of baseball through his writing, his stories, and the friendships he built throughout the game. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry’s family, friends, and former colleagues. His contributions to baseball journalism and the Canadian baseball community will be remembered.”

Comments On Their Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Bryan Hoch: “Larry was a terrific man and one of the best parts of every visit to Rogers Centre. He will be greatly missed.”

@OliverPolus: “Thirty years of beat writing is a long run in this business. A lot of people around Toronto grew up with Larry Millson’s name next to the Jays, so that loss will be felt in the stands as well as the newsroom.”

@BConnorTV: “An excellent sportswriter from the glory days of that profession. Good story teller in person too. Many of us enjoyed his joviality when he shared them at the local sports bar in Dunedin, Fla when a bunch of us were covering spring training. RIP Larry.”

Bob Nightengale: “Larry was an icon in the Blue Jays’ press box and will be greatly missed. Great reporter, even better person”

@SNJeffBlair: “RIP. One of the OGs of beat writing – any sport. But, man, he loved baseball.”

Jon Morosi: “Wonderful journalist. Loyal friend. Great Canadian. Thankful for the many conversations we shared through the years. Larry, we will miss and remember you always. 🇨🇦”

@SmithRaps: “One of the all-timers. Spent many an hour in many press boxes and I wish we could all meet at Eddie’s and drink a toast and recount the many stories”

Ryan Wolstat: “Really sad to hear this. Larry was a great dude who I, like many fellow sportswriters, had tons of conversations with over the years. Was great to hear classic stories about things he covered or even about the old stadium which pre-dated Exhibition Stadium and the Jays”