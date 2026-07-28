Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change During Nationals Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday.

Kazuma Okamoto finished with one hit, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base in four at-bats.

UPDATE: Tuesday’s game has been delayed.

The Nationals wrote (via X): “The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. “

Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/28 Y. Piñango LF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH B. Valenzuela C D. Varsho CF E. Clement 3B A. Giménez SS L. Urías 2B S. Bieber SP”

Okamoto has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

He is currently batting .224 with 85 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 53 runs and one stolen base in 104 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his first season in the MLB.

Just Baseball wrote (on July 24): “Most home runs by a Japanese-born rookie in MLB history: 1) 2026 Kazuma Okamoto – 23 HR 🇨🇦 2) 2018 Shohei Ohtani – 22 HR What a season for the Blue Jays’ rookie!”

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