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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change During Nationals Series

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday.

Kazuma Okamoto finished with one hit, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base in four at-bats.

UPDATE: Tuesday’s game has been delayed.

The Nationals wrote (via X): “The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. “

Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds third base and scores in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

For Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/28 Y. Piñango LF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH B. Valenzuela C D. Varsho CF E. Clement 3B A. Giménez SS L. Urías 2B S. Bieber SP”

Okamoto has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

He is currently batting .224 with 85 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 53 runs and one stolen base in 104 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his first season in the MLB.

Just Baseball wrote (on July 24): “Most home runs by a Japanese-born rookie in MLB history: 1) 2026 Kazuma Okamoto – 23 HR 🇨🇦 2) 2018 Shohei Ohtani – 22 HR What a season for the Blue Jays’ rookie!”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays steals second base in the fourth inning ahead of a tag by Nasim Nuñez #26 of the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change During Nationals Series

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