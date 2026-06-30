Blue Jays Announce Major Sean Keys Decision Before Mets Game

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a major announcement surrounding top prospect Sean Keys before their game tonight against the New York Mets.

After being called up by the Blue Jays this past weekend, Keys made his major-league debut against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, batting sixth and playing first base for the team, while going 1-4 and collecting his first major-league hit and first major-league run.

Evidently, the Blue Jays were impressed by what they saw from the 23-year-old slugger, and he’s getting a promotion for his second MLB game.

Blue Jays Announce Sean Keys Decision

The Blue Jays announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Mets, and Keys is playing third base this time around.

More notably, he is batting fourth in the lineup, hitting cleanup for the Blue Jays in his second-ever major-league game.

Blue Jays 6/30

G. Springer DH

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

S. Keys 3B

A. Kirk C

D. Varsho CF

E. Clement 2B

Y. Piñango LF

A. Giménez SS

K. Gausman SP

Sean Keys is a Top Prospect for Toronto

Keys was Toronto’s No. 14 prospect before he got the call-up to the big leagues. In Buffalo this year for the Triple-A Bisons, Keys was hitting at an absurd clip, batting .281 with a 1.121 OPS with 7 home runs in just 64 at-bats.

The Blue Jays loved what they were seeing out of Keys in the minors, and with the team in desperate need of offense, they called him up to the big leagues.

In Toronto, look for Keys to play all around the infield, including at third base, where he is playing tonight, with Kazuma Okamoto out of the team’s lineup.

Toronto is looking for a spark from someone in their lineup, as star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just hasn’t been up to par this season. They are hoping that Keys can be the guy who helps the Blue Jays get back on track.

Toronto enters Tuesday’s game with a 40-45 record, including a 2-1 win over the Mets on Monday in what was Bo Bichette’s emotional return to Rogers Centre in Toronto.