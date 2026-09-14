Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Update Before Tigers Series

Shane Bieber will throw a side session off a mound tomorrow.
He’ll still need to build up and face hitters, so this feels like a time crunch to be back for the final series, but it’s a start.
Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings this season.
Bieber, 31, began the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays reinstated him on June 23.
Looking at Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber
The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Bieber in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.
Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018. He played with the Guardians through the 2024 season.
The Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays for right-hander Khal Stephen at the 2025 trade deadline.
During his time with Cleveland, Bieber won a Cy Young Award, a Gold Glove Award, and a Triple Crown title. He made two All-Star teams with the Guardians.
Bieber was injured when acquired by Toronto. The Blue Jays activated him in late Aug. of last season.
He posted a 3.57 ERA over 40 1/3 innings in the regular season. The right-hander recorded a 3.86 ERA over 18 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ postseason run.
After the 2025 season, Bieber exercised his $16 million player option. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on right-hander Shane Bieber ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Update Before Tigers Series