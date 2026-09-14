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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Update Before Tigers Series

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Shane Bieber
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Toronto Blue Jays announce Shane Bieber update during Oakland Athletics series.

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on right-hander Shane Bieber, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 with right teres major inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Shane Bieber News

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

Shane Bieber will throw a side session off a mound tomorrow.

He’ll still need to build up and face hitters, so this feels like a time crunch to be back for the final series, but it’s a start.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings this season.

Bieber, 31, began the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays reinstated him on June 23.

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Bieber in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.

Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018. He played with the Guardians through the 2024 season.

Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays for right-hander Khal Stephen at the 2025 trade deadline.

During his time with Cleveland, Bieber won a Cy Young Award, a Gold Glove Award, and a Triple Crown title. He made two All-Star teams with the Guardians.

Atlanta Braves v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 04: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after giving up a two-run homer during the fifth inning to Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field on July 04, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bieber was injured when acquired by Toronto. The Blue Jays activated him in late Aug. of last season.

He posted a 3.57 ERA over 40 1/3 innings in the regular season. The right-hander recorded a 3.86 ERA over 18 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

After the 2025 season, Bieber exercised his $16 million player option. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Update Before Tigers Series

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