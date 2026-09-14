Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off a pivotal three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Toronto is coming off a big 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to win the series. With the win, the Blue Jays improved to 75-75, but remain 1 game back of the final Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays have 12 games left, with 6 on the road and 6 at home.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starters for Tigers Series

The Blue Jays will begin a pivotal three-game series against the Tigers on Monday. Before the series begins, Toronto announced its probable pitchers for the series.

In the series opener on Monday, the Blue Jays will send right-hander Jose Soriano to the mound. Soriano is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA in 29 starts this season, while with the Blue Jays, he’s 3-1 with a 4.05 ERA.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays have it listed as TBA, but it will be a bullpen game. Toronto is forced to have two bullpen games as part of its rotation due to injuries to starters. Veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen will likely factor into the bulk of the innings. Lorenzen is 3-12 with a 6.97 ERA in 31 games, including 25 starts. While with the Blue Jays, he’s 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA.

In the series finale on Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Jays will give the ball to future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. Scherzer is coming off a bad start against the Orioles, where he allowed 6 runs over 5 innings. He’s 2-8 with a 6.38 ERA in 15 games this season.

The first two games of the series will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET, while the finale will be at 3:07 p.m. ET.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a big series win over the Orioles over the weekend to remain 1 game back of the Guardians.

On Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run at the Rogers Centre this season. Although Guerrero finally hit a homer, he said all he cares about is helping the team win and get back into the playoffs.

“This feels great, but right now it’s about winning and the team,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector LeBron. “That’s my focus right now, just trying to win some games. I’m very proud of my team that we were able to win this game against a good team like Baltimore.”

With the win on Sunday, the Blue Jays are back to .500 and playing meaningful baseball down the stretch.