Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Orioles Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 loss on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 3rd) had four hits.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 5/31 N. Lukes LF V. Guerrero Jr. DH D. Varsho CF K. Okamoto 3B E. Clement 2B J. Sánchez RF C. McAdoo 1B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C S. Miles SP”

Guerrero Jr. has moved up to the 2nd spot in the lineup for the first time since May 27.

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .305 with 62 hits, three home runs, 24 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 57 games.

He is in his eighth season (all with the Blue Jays).

Blue Jays Ahead Of Series Finale

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 29-30 record in 59 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 12-17 in 29 games on the road).

Following the Orioles, the Blue Jays will get the day off on Monday.

The Blue Jays will then open up a series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Georgia.

Despite a slow start to 2026, they are coming off a season where they made the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Orioles Ahead Of Series Finale

The Orioles come into Sunday as the fourth-place team (one spot behind the Blue Jays) in the division.

They are 27-32 in 59 games.

Over their last ten games, the Orioles have gone 6-4 (and they are 18-15 in 33 games at home).