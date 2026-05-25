Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Marlins Game

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Miami Marlins (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game (on Sunday) with an injury.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on Sunday: “UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today’s game with a right elbow contusion. He underwent X-rays which came back negative for a fracture.”

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 5/25 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF Y. Piñango LF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez RF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C L. Sosa 1B T. Yesavage SP”

Guerrero Jr. will not be in the lineup on Monday.

He is currently batting .287 with 54 hits, three home runs, 22 RBI’s, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 53 games.

The five-time MLB All-Star is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in tonight’s #BlueJays lineup, after taking a pitch to the elbow yesterday afternoon. Lenyn Sosa is playing 1B, hitting 9th.”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 25-28 record in 53 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-12 in 27 games at home).

Following the Marlins, the Blue Jays will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Marlins come into the series as the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 25-29 record in 54 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 7-14 in 21 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Marlins will visit the New York Mets at Citi Field.