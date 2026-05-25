Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Marlins Game

  • 488 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes batting practice before game three of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Miami Marlins (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game (on Sunday) with an injury.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on Sunday: “UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today’s game with a right elbow contusion. He underwent X-rays which came back negative for a fracture.”

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI single in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 04, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 5/25 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF Y. Piñango LF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez RF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C L. Sosa 1B T. Yesavage SP”

Guerrero Jr. will not be in the lineup on Monday.

He is currently batting .287 with 54 hits, three home runs, 22 RBI’s, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 53 games.

The five-time MLB All-Star is in his eighth MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in tonight’s #BlueJays lineup, after taking a pitch to the elbow yesterday afternoon. Lenyn Sosa is playing 1B, hitting 9th.”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyJesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as a bucket of sports drink is dumped on him during a postgame interview after a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Rogers Centre on May 23, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 25-28 record in 53 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-12 in 27 games at home).

Following the Marlins, the Blue Jays will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Marlins Right Now

GettyOtto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park on April 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Marlins come into the series as the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 25-29 record in 54 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 7-14 in 21 games on the road).

Following the Blue Jays, the Marlins will visit the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Marlins Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x