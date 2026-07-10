Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 3rd) finished with one home run and two RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/10 E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF J. Clase LF S. Bieber SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

He comes into the night batting .262 with 85 hits, five home runs, 37 RBIs, 48 runs and six stolen basses in 88 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, they reached the World Series.