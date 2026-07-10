Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Padres Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 3rd) finished with one home run and two RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/10 E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF L. Urías 2B M. Straw RF J. Clase LF S. Bieber SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

He comes into the night batting .262 with 85 hits, five home runs, 37 RBIs, 48 runs and six stolen basses in 88 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, they reached the World Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Padres Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x