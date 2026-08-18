Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Toronto Blue Jays revealed an update on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list on Saturday, to reporters

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) is going through a light on-field workout at Tropicana Field this afternoon (activation drills, jogging, etc.) He wouldn’t be doing that if his symptoms hadn’t improved in recent days”

Zwelling added: “Guerrero finished with some higher intensity running. Good indication that he’s making swift progress through MLB’s return to play protocol.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is feeling better and now hitting in the cage. #BlueJays will still monitor his concussion symptoms but he’s making progress. Earliest he can come off is Saturday”

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) is feeling good enough to hit in the cage, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Still kind of taking the day to day with him, but good that he’s doing stuff and feeling better.” First day he’s eligible to return is Saturday.”

Guerrero left Friday’s win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by New York shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision near third base.

“[Guerrero] was going through the testing, he felt a little bit, I don’t want to say worse, but felt a bit worse than he did (Friday), which is to be expected … Hopefully it’s a minimal stay,” Schneider said to reporters, including Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, last weekend.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has had a poor season at the plate for his standards, slashing just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with several injuries this year but avoided an IL stint until his concussion.

He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 61-65 record.

However, the club is just half a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot.