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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit From Yankees Win

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New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 14: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after getting kneed in the head by Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. Shane Bieber allowed just one run over six innings. Catcher Alejandro Kirk shined on offense, hitting an RBI double and a solo home run.

Unfortunately, star Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the game after being kneed on the head in a collision with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the sixth inning.

After the win, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed why Guerrero had an early exit.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News After Win Vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after lining into a double play in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going through testing under concussion protocol. John Schneider said Guerrero had a bit of a headache.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Vladdy’s exit was a precautionary removal to enter the leagues concussion testing. He had a bit of a headache, Schneider said. #BlueJays will know more tomorrow”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays dives toward home plate to score a run on a single by Kazuma Okamoto #7 in the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero has had a rough season at the plate for his standards, slashing just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with numerous injuries this year but has avoided an IL stint. He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays lines out in the seventh inning during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

It’s overall been a disappointing season for Toronto after making it to World Series Game 7 last fall.

The Blue Jays are 16 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East with a 60-64 record.

Toronto is very much still alive in the postseason race, however, trailing the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers by just one game for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit From Yankees Win

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