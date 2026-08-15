Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit From Yankees Win

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. Shane Bieber allowed just one run over six innings. Catcher Alejandro Kirk shined on offense, hitting an RBI double and a solo home run.

Unfortunately, star Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the game after being kneed on the head in a collision with Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the sixth inning.

After the win, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed why Guerrero had an early exit.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News After Win Vs. Yankees

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going through testing under concussion protocol. John Schneider said Guerrero had a bit of a headache.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: “Vladdy’s exit was a precautionary removal to enter the leagues concussion testing. He had a bit of a headache, Schneider said. #BlueJays will know more tomorrow”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has had a rough season at the plate for his standards, slashing just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with numerous injuries this year but has avoided an IL stint. He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

It’s overall been a disappointing season for Toronto after making it to World Series Game 7 last fall.

The Blue Jays are 16 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East with a 60-64 record.

Toronto is very much still alive in the postseason race, however, trailing the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers by just one game for the final American League Wild Card spot.