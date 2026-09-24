Toronto Blue Jays Announced Anthony Santander Update

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off.

They are coming off a series with the Baltimore Orioles where they got swept in three games.

During the series, the Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Talkin’ Baseball wrote: “Mariners and Blue Jays are the first League Championship Series opponents to both miss the postseason the following year since the 2007-08 Dbacks and Rockies”

Blue Jays Announced Anthony Santander Update

The Blue Jays have been without Anthony Santander for the entire 2026 season.

Earlier this week, they announced the latest update on Santander.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “Played through to the end of Triple-A Buffalo’s season on Sept. 20, will continue to rehab.”

According to the site, Santander could still play for the Blue Jays before the end of the regular season.

Looking At Santander

Santander is in the middle of his second season with the Blue Jays.

He had spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2024, Santander made the MLB All-Star Game.

So far, Santander has been a big disappointment for Toronto.

He signed a massive contract before the 2025 season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today had written (on February 10): “Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract a year ago with the Blue Jays, is undergoing left labral surgery and will be sidelined 5-6 months, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announces.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025 for the first time since the 1993 season.

They are the last-place team in the American League East with a 77-82 record in 159 games.