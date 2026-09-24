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Toronto Blue Jays Announced Anthony Santander Update

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays heads to first base during the home opener for the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have the day off.

They are coming off a series with the Baltimore Orioles where they got swept in three games.

During the series, the Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Talkin’ Baseball wrote: “Mariners and Blue Jays are the first League Championship Series opponents to both miss the postseason the following year since the 2007-08 Dbacks and Rockies”

Blue Jays Announced Anthony Santander Update

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

The Blue Jays have been without Anthony Santander for the entire 2026 season.

Earlier this week, they announced the latest update on Santander.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “Played through to the end of Triple-A Buffalo’s season on Sept. 20, will continue to rehab.”

According to the site, Santander could still play for the Blue Jays before the end of the regular season.

Looking At Santander

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a single and advancing to second on an error by Victor Robles #10 of the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Santander is in the middle of his second season with the Blue Jays.

He had spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2024, Santander made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles doubles in a run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 30, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

So far, Santander has been a big disappointment for Toronto.

He signed a massive contract before the 2025 season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today had written (on February 10): “Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract a year ago with the Blue Jays, is undergoing left labral surgery and will be sidelined 5-6 months, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announces.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025 for the first time since the 1993 season.

They are the last-place team in the American League East with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announced Anthony Santander Update

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