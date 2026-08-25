MLB Makes Announcement on Intriguing Blue Jays Slugger Ahead of Royals Series

The MLB made an announcement about an intriguing Toronto Blue Jays prospect.

The MLB announced the Prospect Team of the Week for Aug. 17-23, and one of the Blue Jays’ prospects was on the roster. According to MLB, to be eligible for the Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week, Minor League players must be ranked among their club’s Top 30 prospects on Pipeline’s lists.

Making a Prospect Team of the Week is a big accomplishment, and outfielder Jake Casey was named to the team. Casey is playing for the Vancouver Canadians, the Blue Jays’ High-A team.

“Just like his dad, three-time All-Star Sean, Jake Casey has promising potential in his left-handed swing. The 2025 15th-rounder missed two months after suffering a broken hamate in his season debut but has returned with plenty of impact — which is no given after that particular injury. The younger Casey hit safely in all six games last series, with his first seven knocks all going for extra bases, as he delivered a pair of multihomer performances and raised his season OPS to .884,” the article read.

In the past week, Casey hit .391 with 4 home runs and 13 RBIs as his bat got hot.

The Blue Jays selected Casey in the 15th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and he has already started to exceed expectations.

Jake Casey Brings Speed Element to Blue Jays Prospect Pool

Toronto selected Casey out of Kent State. He was the first player in program history to be invited to the MLB Draft Combine. The Blue Jays took him in the 15th round and signed him for $150,000.

Since signing, Casey’s power has started to show, as he was known as someone with speed and good contact, according to his prospect profile.

“The former Golden Flashes star is still an intriguing prospect because — unlike his father, who swiped only 18 bags in his career — he’s a speedster with plus run grades who can push infield defenses when he’s flying out of the box. Those wheels continue to earn him center-field looks. And if he needs to head to left or right, he’d be a defensive asset in either spot. Casey will make for an interesting evaluation in 2027 with another year removed from the injury but will be in his age-24 season then too,” his profile read.

Casey is ranked as the Blue Jays’ 26th prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He’s hitting .242 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. He started the year in Rookie Ball and was promoted to Single-A before being promoted to High-A.

Toronto Set For Pivotal Series Against Royals

The Blue Jays will kick off a pivotal three-game home series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Toronto will start right-hander Max Scherzer in the series opener. It’s a pivotal series as the Blue Jays have 30 games left and likely need to go 20-10 to make the postseason.

“I think we’re in a good position right now,” Jose Soriano said. “If we keep playing good, I think we can make it.”

The Blue Jays are 64-68 and 2 games back of a Wild Card spot.