MLB Announces Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement News Before World Series

The 2026 Fall Classic is almost here. Game 1 of the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. The first two games will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ahead of the World Series, Major League Baseball announced exciting news involving Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Ernie Clement.

MLB Announces Exciting News Involving Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement

Clement will serve as a World Series Correspondent during the 2026 Fall Classic, MLB announced.

“Major League Baseball on Thursday announced that Boston Red Sox breakout star pitcher Payton Tolle, two-time World Series Champion Miguel Rojas and MLB All-Star Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays will serve as World Series Correspondents during the 2026 World Series”

Clement will be a correspondent for Games 3 and 4 at Tropicana Field.

MLB.com wrote: “Clement will serve as a correspondent for Games Three and Four when the series shifts to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, providing player-first coverage and creating content across @MLB’s social media channels.”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement

Clement played a key role in the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run, collecting an MLB record 30 hits.

Clement represented the Blue Jays in this year’s All-Star Game after hitting nearly .300 through July.

Clement regressed in the second half of the season, putting his season slash line at .259/.285/.364 (80 wRC+).

The utilityman had nine home runs, 48 RBI and seven stolen bases over 158 games this season.

Clement began his MLB career in 2021 with Cleveland. He spent the 2022 season with Cleveland and the Oakland Athletics.

The utilityman has been with the Blue Jays since the 2023 season. Since joining Toronto, Clement has posted 6.5 fWAR with 30 home runs.