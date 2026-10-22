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MLB Announces Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement News Before World Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The 2026 Fall Classic is almost here. Game 1 of the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. The first two games will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ahead of the World Series, Major League Baseball announced exciting news involving Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Ernie Clement.

MLB Announces Exciting News Involving Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Clement will serve as a World Series Correspondent during the 2026 Fall Classic, MLB announced.

“Major League Baseball on Thursday announced that Boston Red Sox breakout star pitcher Payton Tolle, two-time World Series Champion Miguel Rojas and MLB All-Star Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays will serve as World Series Correspondents during the 2026 World Series”

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reaches first on a fielders choice during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Clement will be a correspondent for Games 3 and 4 at Tropicana Field.

MLB.com wrote: “Clement will serve as a correspondent for Games Three and Four when the series shifts to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, providing player-first coverage and creating content across @MLB’s social media channels.”

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Clement played a key role in the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run, collecting an MLB record 30 hits.

Clement represented the Blue Jays in this year’s All-Star Game after hitting nearly .300 through July.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after a single in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Clement regressed in the second half of the season, putting his season slash line at .259/.285/.364 (80 wRC+).

The utilityman had nine home runs, 48 RBI and seven stolen bases over 158 games this season.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Clement began his MLB career in 2021 with Cleveland. He spent the 2022 season with Cleveland and the Oakland Athletics.

The utilityman has been with the Blue Jays since the 2023 season. Since joining Toronto, Clement has posted 6.5 fWAR with 30 home runs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB Announces Toronto Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement News Before World Series

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