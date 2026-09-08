Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Athletics Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., at 10:05 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game against the Athletics, the Blue Jays revealed major news regarding injured outfielder Anthony Santander, who has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Santander News Before Athletics Series

Santander will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling.

Via Zwelling on X:

Anthony Santander will begin a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday

Plan is for him to DH his first game and then begin playing the outfield. He’ll need several games to regain timing before Blue Jays activate him.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays OF Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto so far. Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI.

In his final year with the Orioles, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are just a half-game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 72-72 record.

The club has won seven of its last 10 games. Before the Athletics series, the Blue Jays won two of three games against the Kansas City Royals.