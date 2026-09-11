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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays waves to the crowd after being celebrated by the Baltimore Orioles after the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays revealed an update on outfielder Anthony Santander, who began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander Update Before Orioles Game

Anthony Santander of the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on X: Anthony Santander set to continue rehabbing at triple-A through the middle of next week per John Schneider. Keeps him with Buffalo at least through Jays’ current homestand.

From Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: Anthony Santander will be back in the lineup with triple-A Buffalo on Friday, playing 5-7 innings in the outfield. He’ll continue playing with Buffalo through the middle of next week.

Santander has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.

In his first rehab game, Santander went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Looking at Anthony Santander’s Career

Anthony Santander of the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto so far. Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Three
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 15: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run past Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

Wild Card Series - Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles - Game 2
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 02: Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI.

In his final year with the Orioles, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the ball from pitcher Michael Lorenzen #55 taking him out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics. Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

Toronto is currently just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 73-74 record. The Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Orioles Series

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