Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays revealed an update on outfielder Anthony Santander, who began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander Update Before Orioles Game

From Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on X: Anthony Santander set to continue rehabbing at triple-A through the middle of next week per John Schneider. Keeps him with Buffalo at least through Jays’ current homestand.

From Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: Anthony Santander will be back in the lineup with triple-A Buffalo on Friday, playing 5-7 innings in the outfield. He’ll continue playing with Buffalo through the middle of next week.

Santander has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in February.

In his first rehab game, Santander went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Looking at Anthony Santander’s Career

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto so far. Santander appeared in just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI.

In his final year with the Orioles, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics. Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

Toronto is currently just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 73-74 record. The Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over the Guardians.