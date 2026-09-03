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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander Update Before Guardians Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays waves to the crowd after being celebrated by the Baltimore Orioles after the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been without designated hitter/outfielder Anthony Santander the entire season after he underwent surgery in February to repair his left shoulder labrum.

It looks like the Blue Jays could get Santander back before the end of the regular season. Ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on the veteran.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Guardians Game

Anthony Santander of the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 12: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Via Hazel Mae on X:

John Schneider said Anthony Santander is making progress:

“He’s hitting off live pitching down in Florida “today and this weekend, and then optimistic me says if he can get into some rehab games in AAA next week,” Santander could be back before season’s end.

Looking at Anthony Santander

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto. He appeared in. just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Wild Card Series - Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles - Game 2
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 02: Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: Andrés Giménez #0 and Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by George Springer during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians won the first game of the three-game set against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won the second game 11-0 on Wednesday.

Toronto has won six of its last 10 games. The club is currently just 1 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot with a 69-71 record.

After they wrap up their series against the Guardians, the Blue Jays will head to Kansas City for a three-game series against the Royals this weekend.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander Update Before Guardians Finale

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