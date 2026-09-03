Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander Update Before Guardians Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays have been without designated hitter/outfielder Anthony Santander the entire season after he underwent surgery in February to repair his left shoulder labrum.

It looks like the Blue Jays could get Santander back before the end of the regular season. Ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on the veteran.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Anthony Santander News Before Guardians Game

Via Hazel Mae on X:

John Schneider said Anthony Santander is making progress:

“He’s hitting off live pitching down in Florida “today and this weekend, and then optimistic me says if he can get into some rehab games in AAA next week,” Santander could be back before season’s end.

Looking at Anthony Santander

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out for Toronto. He appeared in. just 54 regular-season games last year due to shoulder inflammation. He posted a poor .565 OPS during those 54 games.

Santander returned in time for the postseason last year, but was shut down during the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners due to back tightness.

Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles for his entire MLB career (2017-24) before joining the Blue Jays.

During his time with Baltimore, Santander posted 11.0 bWAR and a .776 OPS with 155 home runs and 435 RBI. In his final year with the club, Santander made the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger award, and slugged 44 home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Guardians won the first game of the three-game set against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won the second game 11-0 on Wednesday.

Toronto has won six of its last 10 games. The club is currently just 1 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot with a 69-71 record.

After they wrap up their series against the Guardians, the Blue Jays will head to Kansas City for a three-game series against the Royals this weekend.