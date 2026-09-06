Blue Jays Get Bad Injury News on 14-Year Veteran Pitcher During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays were handed some bad injury news about a veteran pitcher during their series against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto is set to conclude its three-game road series against Kansas City on Sunday. The Blue Jays are looking for the sweep and are set to start Spencer Arrighetti.

Toronto is 72-71 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Bad Injury News on Patrick Corbin

The Blue Jays pitching staff has been decimated by injuries this season, yet they still remain in a playoff spot.

However, Toronto is unlikely to get starting pitcher Patrick Corbin back this season, according to insider Arden Zwelling.

“Some longer-term notes as Blue Jays continue churning through starters… Patrick Corbin (shoulder) returning this season is described as a ‘long shot,'” Zwelling wrote on X.

Corbin not being able to return this season is disappointing as the veteran pitcher did pitch well for Toronto. With all the injuries to the rotation, Toronto signed him to a one-year, $1 million deal, and he helped fill a need in the rotation before shifting to the bullpen.

The left-hander was 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 games, including 15 starts. He had a 3.65 ERA in his first 10 games started. However, he then had an 8.69 ERA over 19.2 innings in June, which led to Toronto sending him to the bullpen.

Corbin, who’s in his 14th MLB season, is a two-time All-Star and won the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are back above .500 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.

Toronto won the first two games of the series against the Royals, as the Blue Jays are playing great baseball as of late.

“Feels like it’s been a while, but I love the way we’re playing,” manager John Schneider said postgame on Saturday. “Love the way we’re being resilient. We struck first, got punched back in the mouth and stayed on it.”

Veteran starter Max Scherzer was solid after a rough first inning, as he continues to turn back the clock, which has been big for Toronto.

“I feel great. My body’s really responding. I’m getting stronger every outing and I’m executing better,” Scherzer said. “Outside of the first inning, I felt like I did a pretty good job. Let’s keep this going. I feel healthy, I feel good, everything’s in a good spot. Keep it going.”

Toronto is 72-71.