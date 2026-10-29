Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 16-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been off for over a month.

They played their final game of the 2026 regular season on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Becomes Free Agent

GettyChris Bassitt #40 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 16, 2026 in New York City.

On Thursday, news came out that Chris Bassitt had elected free agency from the Baltimore Orioles.

The former Blue Jays pitcher is coming off a year where he went 9-5 with a 4.59 ERA in 20 games (18 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Chris Bassitt elected free agency.”

Looking At Bassitt’s Toronto Run

GettyChris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Bassitt spent three seasons pitching for the Blue Jays.

They had signed him before the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2022): “BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Story on Toronto making a big move and adding to its rotation.”

During the 2023 season (at 34), Bassitt went 16-8 with a 3.60 ERA.

GettyChris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Bassitt was also with the Blue Jays when they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyChris Bassitt #40 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bassitt was picked in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets (and Orioles) over 12 MLB seasons.

In 2021, Bassitt made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Athletics.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field to make a pitching change against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83 in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 16-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x