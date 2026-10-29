Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 16-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays have been off for over a month.

They played their final game of the 2026 regular season on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Becomes Free Agent

On Thursday, news came out that Chris Bassitt had elected free agency from the Baltimore Orioles.

The former Blue Jays pitcher is coming off a year where he went 9-5 with a 4.59 ERA in 20 games (18 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Chris Bassitt elected free agency.”

Looking At Bassitt’s Toronto Run

Bassitt spent three seasons pitching for the Blue Jays.

They had signed him before the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2022): “BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Story on Toronto making a big move and adding to its rotation.”

During the 2023 season (at 34), Bassitt went 16-8 with a 3.60 ERA.

Bassitt was also with the Blue Jays when they reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Looking At His Other Stops

Bassitt was picked in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets (and Orioles) over 12 MLB seasons.

In 2021, Bassitt made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Athletics.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83 in 162 games.