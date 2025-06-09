Blue Jays Add Veteran Pitcher to Roster After Max Scherzer News

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting closer to veteran Max Scherzer’s return to the rotation, but have added another veteran to help the rotation in the meantime.
The team announced on June 8 that they recalled right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull from Triple-A, giving some much-needed help to the rotation that has been without Scherzer since he was sidelined by a thumb injury in April.
Though the team had some good news to share on Scherzer’s progress on Sunday, Turnbull will give the immediate boost the rotation has needed.
Toronto Finally Calls Up Veteran Righty
Turnbull had signed with the Blue Jays on May 5, joining the team along with pitcher Jose Urena after they were hit with a spate of injuries. Urena has since been released, and Turnbull was stashed in Triple-A Buffalo until his call-up on Sunday.
Turnbull is expected to join the Blue Jays for Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Though Turnbull struggled in the minors, going 0-3 with a 7.13 ERA, SI.com’s Matt Postins noted that he is a proven pitcher with some recent success in the MLB.
“The Blue Jays have struggled to find adequate coverage for Max Scherzer’s spot in the rotation. He’s been out since April with an injury,” Postins wrote. “Turnbull may be the next pitcher to get a shot at taking his spot in the rotation.
“He is coming off a fine 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season he started the season in the rotation due to injury and eventually moved back to the bullpen. He went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 games (seven starts), with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks in 54.1 innings.”
Blue Jays Give Good News on Max Scherzer
The Blue Jays got a positive sign on Scherzer’s return, reporting that he threw three innings of a simulated game at the team’s player development center in Florida on Sunday. Though he gave up a home run to another rehabbing player, Daulton Varsho, manager John Schneider said the team was happy with what they saw out of him.
“He felt good, threw all his pitches,” Schneider said, via MLB.com.
The report noted that the Blue Jays need some immediate help due to the struggles of starter Bowden Francis, who was unable to complete five innings on Sunday for the seventh time in his last nine starts.
Schneider expressed some frustration with Francis’ inability to maintain his control throughout the game.
“Early, I thought his stuff was good and he was just missing,” Schneider said. “They wore him down, basically. The walks are going to hurt you. I thought early his stuff was as it should be, and just the close misses and the walks end up catching up to you.”
Schneider discussed the idea of pairing Francis with a long reliever in future starts to ease some of the pressure.
The Blue Jays have remained in the thick of the playoff race in the American League, with their 35-30 record giving them hold of the final spot. Turnbull’s elevation from Triple-A could help as they aim to keep pace until Scherzer’s expected return sometime in the coming weeks.
Comments
Blue Jays Add Veteran Pitcher to Roster After Max Scherzer News