Blue Jays Add Veteran Pitcher to Roster After Max Scherzer News

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting closer to veteran Max Scherzer’s return to the rotation, but have added another veteran to help the rotation in the meantime.

The team announced on June 8 that they recalled right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull from Triple-A, giving some much-needed help to the rotation that has been without Scherzer since he was sidelined by a thumb injury in April.

Though the team had some good news to share on Scherzer’s progress on Sunday, Turnbull will give the immediate boost the rotation has needed.

Toronto Finally Calls Up Veteran Righty

Turnbull had signed with the Blue Jays on May 5, joining the team along with pitcher Jose Urena after they were hit with a spate of injuries. Urena has since been released, and Turnbull was stashed in Triple-A Buffalo until his call-up on Sunday.

Turnbull is expected to join the Blue Jays for Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Though Turnbull struggled in the minors, going 0-3 with a 7.13 ERA, SI.com’s Matt Postins noted that he is a proven pitcher with some recent success in the MLB.

“The Blue Jays have struggled to find adequate coverage for Max Scherzer’s spot in the rotation. He’s been out since April with an injury,” Postins wrote. “Turnbull may be the next pitcher to get a shot at taking his spot in the rotation.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Spencer Turnbull has been recalled from Triple-A 🔹 RHP Paxton Schultz has been optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/a5kOr4LuT7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 8, 2025

“He is coming off a fine 2024 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season he started the season in the rotation due to injury and eventually moved back to the bullpen. He went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 games (seven starts), with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks in 54.1 innings.”

Blue Jays Give Good News on Max Scherzer

The Blue Jays got a positive sign on Scherzer’s return, reporting that he threw three innings of a simulated game at the team’s player development center in Florida on Sunday. Though he gave up a home run to another rehabbing player, Daulton Varsho, manager John Schneider said the team was happy with what they saw out of him.