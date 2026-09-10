Toronto Blue Jays Alejandro Kirk Has Personal News Emerge Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays wouldn’t be where they are without the talents of Alejandro Kirk. While the team is obviously disappointed by the results from Wednesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics, they have all the right pieces to make a true run for the MLB playoffs.

Before their first game against the Baltimore Orioles, Kirk shared some personal news.

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Alejandro Kirk Has Personal News Emerge Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Before the first pitch of their new series against the Orioles, Kirk took to Instagram to share some personal news.

In an Instagram story, he shared a Team Mexico baseball card fans can buy. In the caption, he wrote, “Collect my card.”

Bowman Chrome created the card he revealed in his story.

Kirk is a 27-year-old catcher who has played 68 games this season. In those games, Kirk has recorded 66 hits, 36 RBIs, seven doubles, and nine home runs.

Looking at Alejandro Kirk’s Future With The Toronto Blue Jays

Kirk has spent seven seasons with the Blue Jays organization.

He has been the everyday catcher for the Blue Jays for several years. Before this year, he didn’t play less than 100 games for four consecutive years.

As far as his future is concerned, Kirk is in the first year of a five-year $58 million extension.

However, with the emergence of Brandon Valenzuela, his future as the everyday starter could be called into question. But that decision will depend on what George Springer’s future with the organization is.

There are two ways forward. Either Valenzuela and Kirk split time at catcher, or Kirk can play as the DH. This plan hinges on Springer moving on from the Blue Jays in the offseason.

Despite his injuries, Kirk has been on a hot streak recently. He and Kazuma Okamoto have been providing consistent offense for a team desperately lacking power.

Whichever way things go this offseason, the Blue Jays will be covered at catcher. If Kirk is not being the plate, they are in good hands with Valenzuela.