Toronto Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease News Before Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, but they still managed to win two of three games in the series.

Now, Toronto will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday. While Shane Bieber will take the mound for Game 1, the team received exciting news about All-Star pitcher Dylan Cease.

Blue Jays Announce Cease News

The Blue Jays and MLB announced that Cease, who is having a remarkable first season in Toronto, earned American League Pitcher of the Month honors.

During July, Cease pitched 36.0 innings, posting a dominant 1.00 ERA, a 1.4 fWAR, and 46 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .125 batting average.

Blue Jays Fans React on Social Media

Toronto fans reacted to Cease earning the major honor on Monday.

“That’s my ace!” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “Give this man the Cy Young.”

Another person wrote, “Heck ya he is!!! Incredible human and pitcher.”

“Please tell me he’s in first for Cy Young,” one more fan commented.

Cease’s 2026 Season

Cease has made 20 starts for the Blue Jays this season and has thrown 119.1 innings. He owns a 7-5 record in a year when Toronto has struggled and enters his next start with a 2.41 ERA.

Cease is expected to take the mound Wednesday afternoon against the Houston Astros, where he will face Hunter Brown.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto reached the World Series less than a year ago but has been underwhelming through the first 112 games of the season.

The Blue Jays currently sit at 52-60, but despite their struggles, they remain just 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League, which is as wide open as it has been in years.