Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Change Before Red Sox Game

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won the series opener 2-1 on Monday.

Second baseman Ernie Clement appeared as a pinch hitter. Clement went 0-for-1 in the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 8/11 C. McAdoo LF B. Bateman RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C E. Clement 2B K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF D. Cease SP”

After a partial day off on Monday, Clement is back in the team’s starting lineup and playing second base. Clement will bat sixth for the 24th time this season. He has a .256 batting average while hitting out of that spot in the lineup.

Overall, the All-Star is batting .284 with 128 hits, 28 doubles, nine home runs, one triple, 49 runs, 39 RBIs and four stolen bases in 116 games. His 28 doubles are the most in the American League this season.

Blue Jays Right Now

After Monday’s win, the Toronto Blue Jays have now won three out of their last four games, against teams that are currently holding a playoff position. Despite this, the Blue Jays remain in last place in the American League East at 57-63.

Right-hander Dylan Cease will aim to continue his excellent first season with the Blue Jays. He’s set to make his 22nd start this season. Cease enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-5 record and a 2.28 ERA in 126.1 innings. Prior to the 2026 season, Cease signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with Toronto.

Red Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have dropped three in a row following Monday’s loss. Boston had previously won their last eight games before this skid. At 64-54 they are in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox currently hold the second Wild Card berth in the American League.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval is expected to make his sixth start this season. Sandoval enters Tuesday’s game with a 1-0 record and a 3.38 ERA in 24 innings. He’s allowed two runs over five innings in each of his last two outings.